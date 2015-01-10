ENAJ-Statement auf Charlie Hebdo Anschlag

Der Vorstand der Schweizer Agrarjournalisten zeigt sich bestürzt über die Ereignisse in Paris und teilt folgendes Statement dazu von ENAJ:

The European Network of Agricultural Journalists (ENAJ) is shocked by the despicable and barbaric attack that took place at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo yesterday. It is an assault on both the freedom of the press and the democracy that permits, supports and encourages that freedom.

By attacking journalists, the perpetrators of this atrocity are attacking society itself.

As agricultural journalists, ENAJ works together across Europe and around the world to distribute information about how to feed the world, to provide food to help us live our lives. But to do our job, we need to be free to do so.

Our colleagues at Charlie Hebdo were engaged in the front line of press freedom. They worked to inform people about the dangers of extremism and the significance of having the freedom to speak, to think and to live. In pursuing their objectives, they have been cruelly killed.

As journalists, we are one. We will not stand mute. This attack will not silence those who want to speak their mind, share their ideas and stimulate debate. Freedom of speech is a basic human right. The pen will always be mightier than the sword. ENAJ is Charlie.